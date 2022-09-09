Intel officially breaks ground for two semiconductor factories in New Albany, Ohio

The "Silicon Heartland" begins as Intel officially breaks ground on their 20 billion dollar project that will bring two semiconductor factories to central Ohio.

Even though crews have been working on the site for a couple of months now, President Biden, Governor Mike DeWine, and other Ohio federal lawmakers were on hand for the ceremony in New Albany, Ohio. Funding for the facility was approved through the Chips and Science Act.

