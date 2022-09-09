Intel officially breaks ground for two semiconductor factories in New Albany, Ohio

The "Silicon Heartland" begins as Intel officially breaks ground on their 20 billion dollar project that will bring two semiconductor factories to central Ohio.
Even though crews have been working on the site for a couple of months now, President Biden, Governor Mike DeWine, and other Ohio federal lawmakers were on hand for the ceremony in New Albany, Ohio. Funding for the facility was approved through the Chips and Science Act.
Along with speaking about the success of passing that bill, Mr. Biden also remarked on the need to rebuild and increase America's manufacturing capacity. He said the semiconductor facility will lead to more "Made in America" jobs, which will create the strongest and most equitable economic and labor market recovery in modern history.
"That means we will invent it in America and make it in America, and we are going to make sure that we include all of America. We're gonna support entrepreneurs and technology hubs all across the country including historically Black colleges and universities, minority serving institutions, tribal colleges, we are going to tap into the greatest competitive advantage we have, our diverse and talented workforce that's urban, rural and suburban," stated President Joe Biden.
The semiconductors produced in the plants will help the United States compete on a global level with China.
"This is about our economic security. It's about our national security. It's about our good paying union jobs that you can raise a family on as my dad was saying, having a little bit of breathing room. Jobs now, jobs for the future," added President Biden.
Production is expected to start at the manufacturing plants in 2025.
