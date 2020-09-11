Is the COVID-19 pandemic this generation's 9/11?

It has been nineteen years since 9/11, and America is still feeling the repercussions. But on this anniversary, the country is dealing with a different unfortunate event of a pandemic.
Some historians say every generation has experienced a tragedy in their lifetime that becomes a historical marker. A professor at Ohio Northern University says that this generation’s is the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says for Baby Boomers, it was the JFK Assassination. For Generation X, it was the Challenger Disaster, and for Millennials, it’s 9/11. However, this generation is experiencing a turning point in history that is lasting much longer.
David Strittmatter, an Assistant Professor of History at Ohio Northern University says, “I think the distinction to make though, with comparing the pandemic to 9/11, is that because the pandemic has gone on for several months, I think people will have different memories. Specific memories as to where they were when they heard what piece of news.”
And like 9/11, he thinks there will be some everlasting changes made to America following the pandemic.
"I mean I think we can probably all remember when security measures were heightened after 9/11," says Strittmatter. "And then after this pandemic, I believe that masks will still be standard protocol when traveling in airports. Not only in the United States, but probably across the world."
To commemorate the victims of 9/11, Ohio Northern rang its chapel bells throughout the morning.