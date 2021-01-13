Jay Begg inducted into Ohio Fair Managers Association Hall of Fame

An Allen County icon has been honored with one of the highest awards.
The Ohio Fair Managers Association has announced that the late Jay Begg has been inducted into the class of 2021 Hall of Fame. Begg started his career as a 4-H member exhibiting dairy cattle at the Putnam County Fair. He would go on to become a 4-H advisor and started the Rockport Ag 4-H club. He would go on to become the Allen County Fair manager in 1995 where he served until 2012 when he decided to run for Allen County Commissioner.