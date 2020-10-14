Jim Jordan: Apollo Career Center a great place to send students into the workforce

U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan is back in the district this week, making various visits, including a stop at Apollo Career Center.

Since he hadn't made a visit in a while, Jordan was invited by Apollo's superintendent to show the latest updates to their programs. Jordan says Apollo is a great place for students to prepare for those real-world jobs. He says the economy is growing more, making it a great opportunity for those ready to hit the ground running after graduation. Jordan says the employers he spoke with all mention having open jobs in the manufacturing industry, specifically welding.

"Does a great job with giving kids the training and education they need to go out and get great employment, great job opportunities that we have," Jordan said, representative of Ohio's 4th congressional district. "Particularly in manufacturing, but in all kinds of various industries. So we appreciate the great return taxpayers get on their investment."

Jordan also made a stop in Wapakoneta before heading into Lima.

 

