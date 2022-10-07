Jim Jordan discusses southern border and upcoming election at Republican luncheon

Ohio's Fourth District Congressman talking to Allen County Republicans ahead of the mid-term elections.

Jim Jordan was the keynote speaker for the Republican's monthly lunch. Recently, Jordan has been vocal about cracking down on fentanyl-related substances if Republicans take back the House. The United States is still dealing with a high number of drug overdoses and overdose deaths. Jordan sees a need to fix the situation at the southern border and to preview the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.

