Jim Jordan discusses southern border and upcoming election at Republican luncheon

Jim Jordan was the keynote speaker for the Republican's monthly lunch. Recently, Jordan has been vocal about cracking down on fentanyl-related substances if Republicans take back the House. The United States is still dealing with a high number of drug overdoses and overdose deaths. Jordan sees a need to fix the situation at the southern border and to preview the flow of deadly fentanyl into the United States.
"They get to the border, they know that they are going to have to stay in Mexico. They know that there is no wall to climb over and they know if they get in, which they are going to be allowed in, they get to go anywhere they want. So that's happening," states Jordan. "Agents are spending time, all their time, processing these individuals. Well, they can't do their job of stopping other bad things from happening along the border and this is how the fentanyl just flows in."
In a month, voters across the country will be hitting their polling locations to decide on congressional races including Ohio's 4th District. Jordan says this election comes down to four key issues.
"This election in my mind is real basic, it's four plus freedom. It's four key issues," says Jordan. "We went from a secure border to no border, we just talked about. We went from safe streets to record levels of crime. You went from $2 gas to $5 gas. You went from stable prices to a 41-year high inflation rate. All that, that is what Democrats of have done, Joe Biden and the Democrats that run the Congress have done to the country."
Jordan is facing Democratic challenger Tamie Wilson in the November 8th general election.
