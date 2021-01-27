Jim Jordan speaks on speculated senate run, impeachment proceedings, and Republican Party

United States Representative for the 4th Congressional District Jim Jordan appeared in West Central Ohio on Wednesday.
Jordan made visits to Once Upon a Child, St. Rita's Hospital, Lima Harley Davidson, and the Wapak Sertoma.
At the Wapak Sertoma, Jordan answered questions from those in attendance, while also sharing his latest thoughts on impeachment proceedings and the Republican Party.
Many media outlets have speculated that Jim Jordan could run for a senate seat after Ohio Senator Rob Portman announced that he will not be running for re-election in 2022. Jordan says that he does not have any plans at this time to run for the seat.
"I never planned on it, I mean, we'll think about it," said Jordan. "I'm focused on serving the folks in the fourth district that I get the privilege to represent."
Jordan also shared his thoughts on the current state of impeachment proceedings on Former United States President Donald Trump.
"This is an obsession with the democrats of the left, they tried to remove President Trump from office before he got there, and now they are removing him after he has left," Jordan explained. "They started the whole 'Russia Collusion' ridiculous investigation back in July of 2016."
The U.S representative also spoke on the events that transpired at the capitol building on January 6th. Jordan says he does not think the former president is the root cause of the riots.
"How do you start a riot when the riot was planned ahead of time? How do you incite a riot that began before you even finished your speech? How do you incite a riot when you told the rally-goers to peacefully and patriotically make their voices heard?" Jordan stated.
Jordan also went on to state that he hopes that Donald Trump remains a leader in the Republican Party in the long term.
"The Republican party is now a much more populous party rooted in conservative principle, which is where I thought we always should have been," said Jordan. "I really like what the president has done for the party and 75 million people supported him... I think that is healthy for our party, and more importantly, the country."