Joint Systems Manufacturing Center in Lima holds change of responsibility ceremony

"Today marks a significant change in installation management," said Lieutenant Colonel George Kloppenburg. "But what must remain the same is the unique collaboration between the multiple stakeholders that have underpinned the success of JSMC since 1941."
Lt. Col. George Kloppenburg relinquished command to Travis Adkins, who will assume responsibility of installation management activities. Adkins previously relinquished command to Kloppenburg back in 2019, where he also retired from service.
This is also the first time that the JSMC will be under civilian command.
"The JMC family and the Lima community that's home for us, I grew up in Northwest Ohio," said Adkins. "That never left my blood. Wanted to continue to serve, that's why I am back. I want to serve, I love the team here, I love the mission here, the Abrams tank, the destructive combat vehicle, everything else that I supply."
Adkins says that he is eager to get started.
"Right now I plan to do my best and get reacquainted with the mission here and the team, figure out what the army's requirements are going forward so we can continue to provide war class combat capability, and ensure that our warfighters and our allies that are out there can fight, survive, and win, that's what it's about."
Kloppenberg also received the Defense Superior Service Medal for his time under command.
