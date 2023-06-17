June Jubilee returns for 3rd year with all-day fun and excitement

COLUMBUS GROVE, OH (WLIO) - A yearly tradition in Columbus Grove brought a whole day of activities and contests for the entire family on Saturday.
The June Jubilee had no shortage of things to do for both kids and adults. Fair food, A golf cart poker run around town, arts and crafts, and even a greased pig catch later in the evening, just to name a few.
The festival is organized by the Columbus Grove Lions Club, fire department, and a few other social groups. The event continues to add more attractions every year and has become something that both families in and outside of Columbus Grove look forward to every summer.
"We've kind of joined forces with the Alumni Committee, they do the Columbus Grove Alumni Weekend and then we happen to fall right in the middle of that, so it brings a lot of people either from the town or originally from this town," said Brad McClure, a member of the June Jubilee committee and the treasurer of the Columbus Grove Fire Department.
The Columbus Grove volleyball team raised money during the festival by taking donations to let people whack cars with a baseball bat or sledgehammer, thanks to a sponsorship set up by their coach.
"This was all Ford's idea, their marketing department came up with this. These cars were donated by Ford. The girls went over and spray painted them this week and then they drove them here, so we're just doing a car smash for a volleyball program fundraiser," explained Amy Young, the coach of the Columbus Grove High School varsity volleyball team.
This is the third year the June Jubilee has come back to Columbus Grove after about a 20 year hiatus.