Kan Du Studio Leipsic host open house and dinner

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Leipsic’s Kan Du Studio open their doors to give gave the public a chance to see what they are all about. The organization hosted a dinner and an open house to show off some of the art talents of the 13 individuals that use the Leipsic Center and to answer any questions that people might have. Kan Du’s mission is to promote inclusion and independence for people with disabilities and give them a space so they can learn and connect. The staff wanted the public to see that firsthand.
“To know that KanDu is here and what we do with our individuals with disabilities,” says Pamela Stephens, the Supervisor, of KanDu Leipsic. “A lot of people didn’t even realize we were here in Leipsic and we are here joining in with the community also.”
Kan Du has been holding fundraisers to help make a courtyard at the side of their building handicap assessable, and Stephens says they are very close to reaching their goal.