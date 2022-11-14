Keep pet safety in mind as the cold arrives

It's Winter Safety Awareness Week in Ohio, and part of preparing should include keeping your four-legged friends safe.
Your dog may love the cold, but just like us, long exposure can cause frostbite or hypothermia. By state and city laws, a pet owner must provide adequate shelter if left outdoors, and pets must be brought inside at night. Proper shelter should include a dog house elevated a few inches off the ground with dry bedding that won't absorb water. Blankets are not recommended because they will turn into a block of ice after exposure to moisture. Instead, the Allen County Dog Warden recommends using straw or hay. Pet owners should keep a close eye on water bowls as freezing temperatures arrive.
"Now it's going to probably start remaining cold, so check the water dish and get a heated water dish. Make sure that the dog house is up and that there's a flap on the door. There's a lot of safety things and you can also consult with your veterinarian. They need maybe a little bit higher protein food for the winter as well," says Allen County Dog Warden Julie Shellhammer.
Pet owners should make sure any ice melt is labeled pet safe as rock salt can irritate their paws and cause health problems if ingested.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!