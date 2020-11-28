Keeping local shops alive with Small Business Saturday

It’s no secret that local economies have been hit hard during the pandemic. That’s why this year’s Small Business Saturday is more important than ever.
Amy Ambrose, the owner of Winans Chocolate + Coffee says, “Especially this year, it means that much more because it’s the local businesses that really need the extra assistance this year. We’re just so blessed to be able to have our doors open and to be able to continue to serve the community. It just really brings it more to home.”
In Wapakoneta, Winans had a line out the door. People were stopping in to get caffeinated as they continued to shop the many businesses on Auglaize St., and to grab a couple of stocking stuffers for the family.
Julie Klophenstein, a resident of Jackson Center says, “This is a difficult time right now and people are struggling and we definitely want to come out and support everyone.”
Shoppers were in full support of the special day for small shops, and Klophenstein even made a whole day out of traveling from town to town to hit their local businesses. She says, “Well, we all need to go Christmas shopping right now so why not spend the money on the small businesses.”
Just how big of an impact does shopping local have, anyway? In 2018, American Express found that every dollar spent at a small business puts roughly 67 cents back into the local economy.
Ambrose says, “It’s the local jobs, it’s building back into the local economy, it’s what allows us to be able to be generous with our community, to give back to the local community and it really does make a difference in our community.”
Over in St. Marys, Effie’s Boutique was busy with people browsing the latest fashion and Christmas decorations. Tracy Miley, the owner of Effie’s, says that this year—it’s a matter of survival.
“It’s important to support each other around here,” says Miley. “We’re all trying to survive in this time right now with COVID going on and just trying to keep our doors open. Keeping other businesses alive and shopping local is very important.”
If you missed out on Small Business Saturday, check-in with your favorite local shops to see if deals are extended through the weekend.