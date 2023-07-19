Kids discover different types of animals through interactive learning at JAMPD camp

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Naturalists from the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District welcome children aged 7, 8, and 9 to discover the marvels of nature.
From July 19th through the 21st, kids attending the Nature Quest Camp will delve into the five classes of vertebrates: fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and birds. Throughout the three-day camp, they will engage in games and interactive learning activities emphasizing each class's unique characteristics and the adaptations that aid animals in surviving.
"We are going to focus on a different class of animals each morning and afternoon, we're going to do a pond study to look for amphibians, we're going to do fishing tomorrow. We're going to go on a quest to find signs of mammals, we're going to do a bird watching activity," said Beth Theisen, naturalist at the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District.
At the end of the nature quest camp, the children will design and construct a three-dimensional animal using recycled materials with three adaptations to survive.