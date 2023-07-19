Kids discover different types of animals through interactive learning at JAMPD camp

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Naturalists from the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District welcome children aged 7, 8, and 9 to discover the marvels of nature.

Kids discover different types of animals through interactive learning at JAMPD camp

From July 19th through the 21st, kids attending the Nature Quest Camp will delve into the five classes of vertebrates: fish, mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and birds. Throughout the three-day camp, they will engage in games and interactive learning activities emphasizing each class's unique characteristics and the adaptations that aid animals in surviving.

Kids discover different types of animals through interactive learning at JAMPD camp

"We are going to focus on a different class of animals each morning and afternoon, we're going to do a pond study to look for amphibians, we're going to do fishing tomorrow. We're going to go on a quest to find signs of mammals, we're going to do a bird watching activity," said Beth Theisen, naturalist at the Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District.

At the end of the nature quest camp, the children will design and construct a three-dimensional animal using recycled materials with three adaptations to survive.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags