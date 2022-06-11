Kids who are at risk or with special needs attend a Football camp with high school athletes

Local High School Football players are used to making plays on the fields, but Saturday (6/11) they made some real connections on one that will stay with them for a long time.
Players from Allen East, Lima Senior, Bath, and Shawnee took time Saturday morning to have fun with some local kids that may not always feel included. Playmakers is a nationwide, nonprofit program for high school athletes to help them build character and integrity.
“This is really a unique combination of rival high school student-athletes getting together and serving kids that have developmental differences, at risk, and are just forgotten kids,” says Greg Roeszler, Ex. Director Playmakers. “So, it is taking the best part of sports, high school football, and us working together in the community providing a wonderful day.”
While the players may not play on the same team in the fall, they came together with one single goal which was to make sure everybody has fun.
“We still really played like a team and a brotherhood in a way. We had the friendship, the communication with each other, we really had fun,” adds Baustin Cheney, Bath Wildcat football player. “All of the activities we did really, all with the other players, with all the new people. It was a really fun experience, and I am pretty sure the kids got a lot out of it.”
“We learned about how to interact with kids, to have fun with people,” says Kelly Shurelds, Lima Senior Spartan football player. “It was a good experience to get out here and play with the kids to have fun with them.”
Plus, the young participants got a lot out of the day and learned a valuable lesson themselves.
“That we are all equal,” says Julia Harris, of License 2 Smile. “And you just got to keep believing in something, being positive, and persevering.”
Coach Roz hopes the high school players will continue what they started, back in their own school.
“I hope that they will take this day and they will take a menu of things that we give them that will do with kids on their campus,” adds Roeszler. “From pumpkin painting to bowling, inclusive basketball, prom, and they facilitate those activities on their campus throughout the year They do that they are Playmakers.”
