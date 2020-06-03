Lafayette Library displays story walk to encourage reading and family time

If you're looking to get out of the house with your children, the Lafayette Branch of the Lima Public Library is putting on an event to encourage reading.
It's called a Story Walk. Pages from a book are displayed outside for kids and their families to walk to and read. Each book also comes with a "Make and Take" theme, and are switched out every two weeks. This round is all about gardening, and kids can take home a bag of sunflower seeds after completing the book.
An associate of the library says this is a safe, and engaging way for families to still come to the library, even though they remain closed.
“Just to be able to connect with them in this way. You know we’ve done some virtual story times, we’ve tried to outreach and do programs that way. But just to see them enjoy it and still come to the library just means everything to me," explains Kari Spencer, associate of the Lima Public Library.
Reader and third grader Jillian Werling says, “I like it because it like involves going outside and like planting things, and I like planting like sunflowers and stuff like that.”
The Story Walks are available at any time and are displayed at both the Lafayette Public Library and the Harrod Memorial Park around the train.