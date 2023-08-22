Land Donation to Local Teen Center Moves Mission Forward

August 22, 2023 Press Release from Julie Burk, Portal 2:20 Teen Center, Inc.: VAN WERT, OHIO (August 22, 2023) - Portal 2:20 Teen Center, Inc., has received a generous donation of land on N. Lynn St. in Van Wert from S&B Venture Properties, LLC. The ¾ - acre property is slated to become the new location for a brand new 5000-sq.-ft. entertainment-based facility for teens ages 13-18. “We are excited for what God has planned for this community, and thanks to S&B, the mission of Portal can continue to move forward,” says Julie Burk, Executive Director and founder of the Portal 2:20 Teen Center.
The new teen center will feature gaming tables, lounge, snack bar, a stage and open space for special events. Fundraising has already begun to raise the $1 million necessary to bring Portal’s vision to life. To contribute to Portal 2:20 Teen Center’s mission to #BuildUpTeens , visit www.GiveSendGo.com/BuildUpTeens . Portal is currently operating inside Church on the Horizon, 634 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, every Monday and Tuesday from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
“It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.” – Fredrick Douglas
Not a typical youth ministry, Portal 2:20 Teen Center is a safe place for teens to hang out, play games and have fun! Portal's mission since 2017 has been to make a difference in the lives of teens by providing a safe place for them to connect, build friendships and learn the Truth about their purpose in life. Through Portal every teen can know they are loved, worthy, valuable and enough. Portal 2:20 is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with all-volunteer staff. Find more and get involved by visiting www.portal220teencenter.org.