Landeck Catholic church names ball diamond after Sister Immacolata

St John the Baptist Catholic Church finds a unique way to honor one special person. Sunday morning, the members took time to bless the baseball diamond behind the school which was refurbished by volunteers for the kids to use. But with the makeover, they also decided to give it a new name and they knew exactly who it should be named after, Sister Immacolata. She has been with the parish for six years and during that time she has made an impact on them. With her battling cancer, the community wanted to surprise sister Immacolata and say thank you for all that she has done.
“I have been tremendously blessed in the last six years to be in this area,” says Sister Immacolata. “I loved the people of Landeck, Spencerville, Delphos. I feel that God has given me graces and gifts than I can give to anybody else. So, whatever we do, whether it is a shelter house, whether it’s rebuilding this park, if it is the church, I hope that it brings people closer to God. People to know how much they are valued and loved from the beginning of time to the end of time.”
“I think Sister Immacolata has been a tremendous asset to this community,” exclaims Father Dennis Walsh. "She has really brought a lot of life to this community. We are very blessed. I think this is the way the community has chosen to show their appreciation for everything that the sister has done.”
Sister Immacolata even threw out the first pitch before the first game on the newly named field.
