We have another update on the shooting at Levels Lounge. The Lima Police Department has released a photo of a man they believe is involved. Deontray Forrest is wanted for suspicion of murder. Police didn't go into detail about his involvement in the deadly shooting where three other men were killed. Anyone aware of the 24-year-old's location is asked to contact the Lima Police Department at 419-227-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867.
This isn't the first time we've heard Forrest's name involved in a shooting. Police found him with a gunshot wound in the early morning hours back in December on Hazel Avenue. It's unclear if this incident is connected to the Levels Lounge shooting.