Leipsic Community Center unveils the new Mercy Health Fitness Center

LEIPSIC, OH (WLIO) - A local hospital donated a brand-new fitness facility to a community center in Putnam County. Our Madison Kenjura attended its grand opening.
On Monday, June 5th, the Leipsic Community Center proudly unveiled its new fitness facility, which was made possible thanks to a generous donation.
"Mercy Health collaborated with the Leipsic Community Center to develop this fitness center that you see here. So, we'll have it accessible to the community of Leipsic and surrounding communities within Putnam County. The fitness center, the fitness equipment are to be able to improve their quality of life and their health. We walked through the process of identifying what equipment would be necessary for the fitness center, what would be best utilized to be here, and we identified and went ahead and implemented the fitness center," explained Nancy Rampe, director of quality at Mercy Health-St. Rita's.
The recently opened fitness center is a component of Mercy Health-St. Rita's Community Health Improvement Initiative, which aims to improve the health of the local areas that the hospital serves.
"The fitness center is going to give an opportunity for our community members and members of the center to work on their wellness and fitness in addition to our walking track and the other exercises class that we have here at the community center. This is something that the community members have been asking for since we opened, and we just didn't know if we wanted to do it or how we were going to do it, and then we were able to partner with Mercy Health. So, I think the community members are very excited to be able to participate and take advantage of it," said Marsha Dresbach, Leipsic Community Center's Board of Directors president.
The Mercy Health Fitness Center will be available for use whenever the Leipsic Community Center is open.