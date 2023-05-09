Liberty Arts Magnet School Students & Teachers Showcase Work & Projects at Arts Integration Spotlight

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- On Tuesday, Liberty Arts Magnet School teachers and students had the opportunity to showcase their work and accomplishments to the community.
The school hosted its Arts Integration Spotlight where students had the chance to present their arts integration projects and displays throughout the school. There were also student song, dance, and theatrical performances including "Shakespeare 4.0" and the First Grade Hip Hop Community Performance as well as stations to engage in family crafts and activities with free educational resources. One of the big aspects of the Arts Integration Spotlight is to display student arts projects and how the arts have been integrated into their education curriculum, a component that teachers say builds and strengthens skills.
"There are just endless opportunities for kids to critically think, to work on their cooperative learning skills, learning to work together in groups, social skills. Anytime you can get a kid involved in the arts, they're really kind of expanding their tool kit of learning in all of the different ways they can approach a problem or an issue and just really learn to think creatively in everything that they do, so we feel like that's a very special part of what we do here at Liberty," says Sara Chongson, K-4 Liberty Arts Magnet School Music Teacher, Lima City Schools.
Also at the spotlight, information about the 2023 Lima City Schools Summer Lunch Program was passed out. Lunch is served at Heritage, Independence, Liberty, and Unity starting June 5th and ending August 3rd, with the exception of July 3rd and 4th, from 11 AM to 12:30 PM from Mondays through Thursdays for kids aged 1 to 18- years old.