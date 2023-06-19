NAPOLEON, OH (WLIO) - Lily Creek Farms has a variety of different activities and volunteer opportunities available. After 12 years they’ve decided to expand and have taken on all the operations included in running Mahnke Orchard. This has greatly expanded the jobs that are available to volunteers.
At this point they are continuing their normal operations as a Therapeutic Riding Center, which includes day-to-day equine care, riding lessons, adult and youth programs; as well as, event planning and preparation. They have more plans to expand their programs. One example is their new Veterans Program, which they have been steadily expanding over the past year.
However, when it comes to Mahnke Orchard there is a much broader range of volunteer opportunities that come with it. Some of these opportunities include: caring for the horticulture around the farm and orchard, operating the shop, pressing cider, wreath making, and other manufacturing and preparation in order to operate the Orchard. This can be as simple as painting and working with us on remodel teams. The wide variety this expansion has created opportunities for anyone that would like to volunteer.
They are searching for volunteers for all of these positions; however, they are in search of many volunteers to help with their Therapeutic Riding Program. Many of their clients cannot ride on their own so they require someone to guide their horse during a lesson. They offer training and support for all of these volunteers and they would love to have many more of them because without them the programs cannot exist.
You can learn more about Lily Creek Farms on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umHDHdaAkTY