Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Administrators and City Council met Monday Evening inside Council Chambers to discuss the proposed Community Entertainment District for the city.
The Workforce and Small Business Development Department presented a proposed Community Entertainment District that encompasses Downtown Lima as well as areas extending along Main Street between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street and along the Market Street corridor from Downtown to Metcalf Street. Areas within the district boundary will feature a wide variety of economic developments ranging from hotels, retail, and restaurants to museums, theaters, sports facilities, and entertainment complexes. With business and community interest on the rise, city officials are planning to move forward with the next steps.
"Right now, we are in the discussion phase, but our next step that we are taking is there will be an application made to the Mayor of Lima. From that point, Mayor will take that on to our council members, and Council will then take that into consideration and will be published in the paper for two weeks. There will be a comment period, and then it will move forward from there," says Amber Martin, Workforce & Small Business Development Coordinator, City of Lima.
The proposed district would give businesses access to development resources such as the D-5j permit and potentially liquor licenses through the Ohio Division of Liquor Control. A Community Entertainment District also must have a minimum investment threshold of $50 million for all projects.
