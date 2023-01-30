LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Administrators and City Council met Monday Evening inside Council Chambers to discuss the proposed Community Entertainment District for the city.

Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening

The Workforce and Small Business Development Department presented a proposed Community Entertainment District that encompasses Downtown Lima as well as areas extending along Main Street between Grand Avenue and Fourth Street and along the Market Street corridor from Downtown to Metcalf Street. Areas within the district boundary will feature a wide variety of economic developments ranging from hotels, retail, and restaurants to museums, theaters, sports facilities, and entertainment complexes. With business and community interest on the rise, city officials are planning to move forward with the next steps.

Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening
Lima City Administration Discuss Proposed Community Entertainment District to City Councilors Monday Evening

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Conner Prince, and I am a Weekend Meteorologist/MMJ here at Your Hometown Stations! You can follow me on Meteorologist Conner Prince Facebook Page or email me at Cprince@wlio.com!