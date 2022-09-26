Lima City Administration Proposes Smoking and Vape Ban at City Parks to Council

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Monday night at Lima City Council, the city administration introduced legislation to designate city-owned parks and outdoor recreational venues as tobacco-free venues.

According to a Lima-Allen County Community Health assessment report, mortality rates for lung and bronchus cancers are higher in Lima than the rest of the United States, and The Healthy People 2030 target as well as 56% of local youth being exposed to secondhand smoke. Following tonight's council meeting, Your Hometown Stations talked with Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith about the importance of this legislation.

