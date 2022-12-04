Lima City Council looking to vote on pandemic bonuses for certain city employees

Lima, OH (WLIO) - Lima City Council are expected to vote if certain city employees will be able to receive a one-time discretionary bonus for doing essential work during the pandemic. Last week, council met to clarify some language in the ordnance in which employees would be able to get the $1,000 bonus. According to city officials under the requirements that have been set, there are approximately between 250 and 300 employees that would qualify for the bonus. The total amount will not exceed $420,000.
Council will also be voting to approve a tax abatement agreement to renovate 140 East Spring St. The agreement is for 75% of the increased value of the building for 12 years. The owner Booker Real Estate Holdings is looking to improve the building for future residential and restaurant use. The cost of the renovation is estimated to be $750,000 and construction will start in July of 2023 and be completed a year later.
That building sets next to the Greater Lima Region Amphitheater and Park, which is getting ready to start Phase 2 of their construction project. Council will vote to hire ACI Construction Company for the second phase which will install fencing, walking paths, sitting areas, and courtyards. Plus do any landscaping that is needed. The cost of this phase is expected to be around $762,000 and is funded through a grant from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. Phase 1, which is to build the amphitheater and restrooms is currently underway. The project is expected to be complete by this summer.
Lima City Council meets Monday night at 7 pm. in Council Chambers.
