Lima City Council Passes COVID Bonus & Discusses Mayor's 2023 Budget

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held their final regular meeting of the year Monday evening in Council Chambers.
On Monday night, councilors voted to pass the COVID-19 bonus pay ordinance, which would allow the city auditor to pay eligible city employees who worked during the pandemic in 2020 a bonus of $1,000. It passed by a 6-to-1 vote.
Also at Lima City Council, Mayor Sharetta Smith announced her general fund expenditure budget for the 2023 calendar year, which has an estimated total of around $46 million. Following Monday's council meeting, Mayor Sharetta Smith talked about how her administration is planning to use those dollars to better serve the people of Lima.
"In that budget, you will see the continuing commitment my administration has which are to maintain safety services. You will see a continued focus on improving the quality of our neighborhoods starting with the quality, accessibility, and affordability of housing in our neighborhoods. In addition to that, you'll see what I call better government which is expenditures for technology... How can we utilize technology to provide better services to citizens," says Sharetta Smith, Mayor, City of Lima.
The first Lima City Council meeting for 2023 will be on Monday, January 9th at 7:00 pm in Council Chambers.