Lima City Council Passes COVID Bonus & Discusses Mayor's 2023 Budget

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- Lima City Council held their final regular meeting of the year Monday evening in Council Chambers.

On Monday night, councilors voted to pass the COVID-19 bonus pay ordinance, which would allow the city auditor to pay eligible city employees who worked during the pandemic in 2020 a bonus of $1,000. It passed by a 6-to-1 vote.

