Lima City Schools is making sure no child goes hungry during summer break

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima City Schools is making sure no child goes hungry this summer.
Their new "Spartan Lunch Express" bus and their summer lunch program are underway. Both programs will run Monday through Thursday at various locations providing hot meals to children and teens between the ages of one and 18 years of age, and they do not have to attend Lima City Schools to take part. There are four school buildings offering a dine-in meal and the "Spartan Express" provides a meal to go all in the effort to help area families.
"It is a community eligibility program for the summer. And the opportunity on Thursdays if they fill out an application with the governor's program they get an opportunity to have weekend meals to even stretch their budget further, and fresh produce," explained Carrie Woodruff, Lima City Schools food services director.
You can find those forms at any of the dine-in sites at Heritage Elementary School (816 College Ave, Lima, OH 45805), Independence Elementary School (615 Tremont Ave, Lima, OH 45801), and Unity Elementary School (925 E 3rd St, Lima, OH 45804), and Liberty Arts Magnet (338 W Kibby St, Lima, OH 45804).
The "Spartan Lunch Express" will make stops at Lincoln Park (Shawnee Street and East Elm Street Lima, OH 45805), Faurot Park (S Cole St, Lima, OH 45805), and Martin Luther King Park (400 East Eighth Street Lima, OH 45805) at the times listed on your screen.
There is also a Children's Hunger Alliance van that will make stops at in Lima. Those stops are Lima West Apartments from 11 to 11:20 a.m., Brower Road Apartments from 11:30 to 11:50 a.m., and Maplewood Apartments from Noon until 12:20 p.m. Kids will get a shelf-stable meal to take with them. All the meal programs run through August 3rd with no food service on July 3rd and 4th.