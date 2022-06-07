Lima City Schools offer summer camps for a second year to their students

While school is out for summer, hundreds of kids have decided to stay a little longer in the classroom.
Lima City Schools has started its summer camps program to keep the learning and fun going for the kids. Students attend camps at their home schools with a different theme each week. Kids at Independence today learning about transportation and making a train as their treat. Students at Lima North Middle School working with Legos and are looking forward to a field trip to LEGO Land. Camps run at all the Lima City Schools for elementary, middle, and high school students who all were eager to stay in the classroom for part of their summer.
Micco Marker 5th at North Middle said, “I wanted to come for the fun of it, of learning and get smarter instead of watching tv all day.”
Riley Clementz 4th at Independence commented, “We’re learning about transportation. And why I wanted to come here is so I can make new friends and learn more things.”
Braylen Coleman 5th at North Middle School said, “I didn’t want to leave school and like have my brain like do stuff at home and get out of the learning mode for the next three months. I wanted to come here because we’re going to go to Lego Land. I pretty much didn’t sign up for this, but they just put me in a random camp.”
Justice Robertson 3rd at Independence – “We made a train with Oreos as wheels, graham crackers as the shape of it. Pretzels as windows and icing to glue it together.”
This is the second year for the Lima City School summer camps. They are free and voluntary to families. The district began them last year to supplement the past two years of the effects of COVID on students and their schooling.
