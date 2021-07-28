Lima Civic Center asking for donations to help replace damaged stage

The Lima Civic Center is asking for the public help in replacing the Crouse Performance Hall stage.
The center states that the stage suffered significant damage due to a storm this past year, with repairs going beyond what insurance will cover. The stage floor was originally installed back in 1984.
In order to meet the cost of replacing the stage, the organization is asking for the publics' help in aiding in the return of the performance hall stage.
Monetary donations are currently being accepted at limaciviccenter.com/donate. Any amount is being accepted at this time, however, three different donation tiers have also been set up on the website.
The first tier is set at $250, where donators will receive a TSL ENsemble and 3-day presale for all VMCCC shows.
The second tier is set at $500, where contributors will receive 4-day pre-sale for all VMCCC shows. Those who donate that amount will also receive a personalized engraved piece of the original stage floor from Crouse Performance Hall.
The third tier of $1,000 proves a 5-day pre-sale for all VMCCC shows, as well as a personalized engraved piece of the original stage floor, accompanied by a shadowbox.