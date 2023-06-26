Lima Community Church will be hosting a Global Leadership Summit

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Learning from world leaders in a local setting is what the Global Leadership Summit is all about.
The simulcast conference will feature nationally known speakers including 66th Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and several best-selling authors. The summit is open to anyone who wants to improve their leadership skills. Their goal is to empower you to lead wisely, lead boldly, and lead where you are.
"To get world-class leadership development a lot of times you have to go all over the world. The thing about the Global Leadership Summit is it allows you the opportunity to do that right here in Lima. In what really feels like a live setting, the simulcast setting, the event is happening live while we are watching it and so it's really is an opportunity to get that global feel but to do so without having to leave your local area," said Pastor Brad Taylor, Lima Community Church
The summit is scheduled for August 3rd and 4th at Lima Community Church, located at 2945 N Cole St, Lima, OH 45801. Registration is open with early bird pricing through July 12th. You can find out more details at www.globalleadership.org/summit.