Lima Community for Medical Freedom hear from candidates on the Ohio governor ballot

Candidates for Ohio Governor and Lieutenant Governor, making a stop in Allen County Tuesday evening.
Joe Blystone, Candice Keller, and other candidates speaking to the Lima Community for Medical Freedom. Blystone has billed himself as a political outsider, whose background is in agriculture and business. He told the group, that current governor Mike DeWine and others at the state level overstepped their authority in handing down the various COVID-related health orders, like the statewide mask mandate.
“It was just one brush fire after another,” says Joe Blystone Republican Candidate for Governor. “Whether it was shutting down our school, abusing our children with masks, again with no scientific data behind making the decisions. And we're still dealing with this today and it is not just our governor, it's our legislature that will not stand up for people’s rights.”
Keller is running for Lt. Governor with Republican Governor Candidate Ron Hood and she says if they are elected, the first thing they will do is repeal all COVID mandates.
“Well I think you know we need to open up Ohio the way (Gov. Ron) DeSantis has done in Florida,” says Candice Keller, Lt. Gov. Candidate with Ron Hood. “Ron Hood will be the kind of Governor that Ron DeSantis has been. In fact, he probably will be a little bit more open than Florida. So you know we really need to take back our state, take back our schools, and put them in the hands of local administrators and the parents.”
Blystone and Hood face Jim Renacci, and incumbent Governor Mike DeWine in the May 3rd Ohio primary.
