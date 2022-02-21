Lima Councilman Derry Glenn announces 2nd John R. Lewis Celebration will be February 27th at the Lima City Club

He spent his life representing and working for the people of Georgia as their Congressman on Capitol Hill.
John Lewis was first elected in 1986 and served 17 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives until his death in 2020. He was a civil rights activist and in the 60’s he worked to end legalized segregation and led the first walk from Selma to Montgomery over the Edmund Pettus Bridge that became known as “Bloody Sunday” when state troopers and police attacked the marchers including Lewis. Lima Councilman Derry Glenn wanting to keep Lewis’s legacy alive has set a day of remembrance on Sunday, February 27th.
Glenn adds, “I want to carry his legacy out and continue in our community. We got a new season now we’ve got new growth now so, let's get that growth and run with it. Let’s all get together and run with that growth and that’s what we want to see in our community.”
The event is scheduled for 5 pm this Sunday at the City Club in Lima Town Square. It is 10-dollars to attend. There will be several special awards handed out and the key speaker is Chelsea Clark, a Lima native that is running for Ohio Secretary of State. Today would have been Lewis’s 82nd birthday.
