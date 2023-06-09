Lima Eagles organization continues to show support to local law enforcement with three more donations

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Three departments receiving checks on Friday that will go into helping protect the public.
Checks were presented by the Lima Eagles to the American Township Fire Department which received $3,000, the Deputy Sheriff Mounted Posse and Cycle Brigade also received $3,000, and the Shawnee Township Police Department received $2,092 as well as $500 for its National Night Out program. The checks were given in order to help each department with needs such as better equipment, as well as their outreach efforts.
"The safety and the services that they provide to each and every one of us throughout Allen County. I personally worked a lot with Chief Hadding through my job. They come in, they are a lifesaver for everybody in the community," commented James Fair, Lima Eagles 270 two-year trustee.
"At our department, we have about thirty portables and fifteen mobile radios and then two station radios. So it's a big hit to the budget without the help of the Eagles and, you know, the donations that they have been doing throughout the county," expressed Chief Tom Hadding, American Township Fire Department.
Shawnee police will also be using the money for their radio system, with the mounted unit using it for equipment purchases.