Lima Elks donates $10,000 towards cerebral palsy treatment

Mercy Health St. Rita's received a donation from the Lima Elks to help out patients with cerebral palsy.
The Elks donated $10,000 to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon. Cerebral palsy is the state charity for the Elks, and it's through money raised by members that they were able to donate $20,000 to cerebral palsy programs in the area.
This money will go towards purchasing equipment and working on a new department area in the hospital.
"We’re going to try to get a little updated, refreshing area for the kiddos, and it’s going to be nice to just have that money to be able to help some of the kids that might not be able to afford some of the therapy services that we offer," said Kelsey Rettig, speech language pathologist for St. Rita's.
"Our members are very passionate about the community services that we do try to help and support in the area, and being that this is our state charity, it is nothing but a great joy and pride to be able to do so," said Suzanne Corsaro, secretary for the Lima Elks.
The Elks also donated $10,000 to Lima Memorial Health System.