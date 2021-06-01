Lima Family YMCA offering weekly themed summer camps

It’s not all fun and games this summer as area camps get underway.
The Lima Family YMCA is hosting weekly themed camps with it being superhero and villain week. The camp will include field trips and in-house presentations to help the children transition back into in-person socialization.
Camp Director Asiah Stewart explains, “The kids are really excited. We’re seeing a lot of the campers making new friends especially since last year as they were unable to socialize due to COVID. We’re seeing a lot of socialization and a lot more openness in the campers.”
Stewart says they are looking for groups and organizations to come in and present to the campers. Registration is weekly for the camp and it runs through August 13th.