Lima-made movie "Up The Score" premieres with black tie viewing event

Lima, OH (45805)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning becoming more widespread in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible. High around 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Low 66F. Winds W shifting NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.