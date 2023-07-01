Lima-made movie "Up The Score" premieres with black tie viewing event

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A movie starring the city of Lima and its people hit the big screen at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center on Saturday night.
A big crowd came out, dressed to impress, to the premiere of the film "Up The Score," a real-life inspired story about a man in Lima who abandons his family for a woman he met online, but realizes the mistakes he's made.
Makers of the movie organized a more formal viewing event to give Lima residents a fun Hollywood-like night. The cast is made up almost entirely of local stars; hardworking, everyday Lima residents, who put in long hours over the course of ten months to make "Up The Score" a reality.
"I hope we can inspire, motivate, and let people know that Lima has talent. We have an artistic, creative aspect, and I wanted to highlight that. I think it's beautiful because it's my vision but it's our movie. So we can't ask for anything better," said Matthew Sanders, a director, producer, and writer of the film.
"Up The Score" will be available online on streaming platforms like Tubi and Amazon Prime in August.