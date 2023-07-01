Lima-made movie "Up The Score" premieres with black tie viewing event

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A movie starring the city of Lima and its people hit the big screen at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center on Saturday night.

Lima-made movie "Up The Score" premieres with black tie viewing event

A big crowd came out, dressed to impress, to the premiere of the film "Up The Score," a real-life inspired story about a man in Lima who abandons his family for a woman he met online, but realizes the mistakes he's made. 

Makers of the movie organized a more formal viewing event to give Lima residents a fun Hollywood-like night. The cast is made up almost entirely of local stars; hardworking, everyday Lima residents, who put in long hours over the course of ten months to make "Up The Score" a reality.

Lima-made movie "Up The Score" premieres with black tie viewing event

"I hope we can inspire, motivate, and let people know that Lima has talent. We have an artistic, creative aspect, and I wanted to highlight that. I think it's beautiful because it's my vision but it's our movie. So we can't ask for anything better," said Matthew Sanders, a director, producer, and writer of the film. 

"Up The Score" will be available online on streaming platforms like Tubi and Amazon Prime in August. 

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags