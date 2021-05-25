Lima man facing felonious assault and kidnapping charge waives right to representation

A Lima man facing felonious assault and kidnapping charges has waived his right to representation.
48-year-old John Sanders is facing charges of Felonious Assault and Kidnapping, both with a gun specification. Police say Sanders was involved in a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend in September. During the argument, she left the home and came back to get something, and Sanders shot twice through the door nearly hitting her.
On Tuesday, Sanders appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court. He announced that he will no longer have Attorney Dustin Blake as his lawyer, and will instead, represent himself going forward.
Sanders read a letter to the court, stating his dissatisfaction with the justice system, and states that prosecution focuses on "winning more than justice" and that he is focused on "justice over winning".
After signing a waiver form, Judge Jeffrey Reed granted Sanders' motion.