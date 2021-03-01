Lima man denied request to lower bond before trial

A Lima man facing a felonious assault charge will not get his bond reduced before his trial is set to start in May.
48-year-old John Sanders tried to get Judge Jeffrey Reed to lower his bond from $100,000 to $40,000. He is facing a Felonious Assault charge and Kidnapping charge, both with a gun specification. The judge denied that request saying the charges are too serious for the bond to be lowered.
Police say Sanders was involved in a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend in September. During the argument, she left the home and came back to get something, and Sanders shot twice through the door nearly hitting her.