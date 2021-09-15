Lima man facing murder charge has case bound over to Allen County court

A Lima man accused of the shooting death of a 25-year-old appeared for a preliminary hearing in Lima Municipal Court on Wednesday.
Demarco Morris was arrested after police found 25-year-old Davion Latson with a gunshot wound to the abdomen on September 5th. Morris was then held on suspicion of murder at the Allen County Jail. Morris is facing a single charge of Murder.
During the preliminary hearing, the state called Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte to the witness stand in order to share details that he learned during his investigation.
The detective shared that Morris stated to him that a car approached him asking questions about a prior incident. Morris stated that he thought he saw a gun inside the vehicle. The defendant then told Stechschulte that he fired shots towards the car before retreating to a home.
The investigation revealed bullets that were found inside the vehicle, however, no firearm was found. Stechschulte also shared that an autopsy showed that the cause of death to Latson was a gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The judge ruled probable cause in the case, where it will now head over to the Allen County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings.
On September 5th, officers were called out to the 100 block of South Perry Street for reports of shots fired, plus they were also called to the intersection of Perry and North Streets for a rollover crash about the same time.
In the crash, they found 25-year-old Davion Latson with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, he was pronounced dead at the scene. His father 45-year-old Micheal Latson was also in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.