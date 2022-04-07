A Lima man has been sentenced in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Oliver Jackson Jr. was sentenced to 12 years to 15 and a half years in prison after being found guilty by a jury in early March on two counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability.
Jackson was charged with shooting Stephen "Shawn" Snyder in the leg in February of 2020. Police say Jackson went to the bar and waved Snyder and Michael Nees out to the parking lot and he was arguing with him from his car.
Prosecutors state that the scene escalated from there.
"There was this agreed I'm going to come to you and fight, it wasn't a hey come to Harry's and then he was ambushed. He was much more involved in it," said Kyle Thines, Allen County Assistant Prosecutor. "And he in fact wanted, by all indication from the text messages, to fight Mr. Nees. And Mr. Nees in the text messages said 'All you need to do is apologize.' and this whole thing got blown out of proportion, and it wound up with the defendant firing multiple rounds from a vehicle as he was driving away."
Jackson stated that he plans to appeal the sentence. The court will appoint a lawyer for the appeal process. He will also receive credit for the time he has already spent in custody.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.