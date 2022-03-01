Jackson found guilty of 3 of 4 charges in 2020 shooting outside of Lima bar

A Lima man is found guilty on three of the four charges he was facing for a 2020 shooting outside of Harry's Hideaway Bar.
50-year-old Oliver Jackson Jr was found guilty to two of the three charges of felonious assault and jurors also found him guilty of having weapons under disability. Jackson was charged with shooting Stephen "Shawn" Snyder in the leg in February of 2020. Police say Jackson went to the bar and waved Snyder and Michael Nees out to the parking lot and he was arguing with him from his car, and prosecutors said that Jackson already knew how the situation was going to play out before the incident started.
“He is going to shoot somebody,” says Kyle Thines, Allen County Assistant Prosecutor. “That is why when Mr. Nees comes out of the bar, he doesn’t turn around, square up and fight him. He doesn’t want to fight he wants to shoot. And that’s what he does, he gets him out by the car and he’s mad and Mike’s mad, and Stephen calls him a (expletive). So he shoots Stephen.”
The one felonious assault charge that he was not found guilty of was shooting towards Michael Nees. Nees testified during the trial and Jackson’s lawyer told jurors that there were questions to his testimony.
“Mr. Nees is testifying he ran away from the car with the shots started,” says Thomas Lucente, Jackson’s Attorney. “But yet he saw, Mr. Jackson turn around and point the gun at him. I simply can’t believe that.”
Jackson will be sentenced on the three charges in April.
