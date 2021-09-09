Lima man indicted for death of four-year-old appears in court Thursday

A Lima man who was indicted for the death of a four-year-old appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court.
Romiere Hale was indicted with three counts of endangering children, one count of murder, and one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 12th of 2021, where 4-year-old Ma'Laya DeWitt was found unresponsive.
Hale appeared in court for a motion hearing. The state submitted a motion to have specific language in the indictment changed. The judge residing over the case will now review the motion and render a decision at a later date.
The Lima Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive four-year-old at 535 North Elizabeth Street on April 12th, 2021 at 2:08 P.M.
The child was transported from the scene to a local area hospital, where lifesaving measures were attempted but were unsuccessful. The child was then pronounced deceased. The child was identified as Ma'Laya Dewitt.
*Correction - Corrected date from April 13th to April 12th.