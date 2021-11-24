Lima man indicted on multiple charges including rape and kidnapping waives right to speedy trial

A Lima man who was indicted this month by the Allen County Grand Jury has waived his right to a speedy trial.
Scott Catlett was indicted by the Allen County Grand Jury on one count each of kidnapping, rape, and gross sexual imposition.
On Tuesday, Catlett appeared in Allen County Common Pleas Court, where he signed a waiver that will now move his trial from December of this year to March 29th of 2022.
The waiver will also allow his attorney time to properly prepare for the jury trial.
The indictment states that Catlett in September of this year allegedly held a man against his will and had sexual contact with him.
In his previous case, Catlett originally faced one count of kidnapping, one count of assault, and two counts of rape of a different male victim. That is until he struck a plea deal dropping all but the kidnapping charge.