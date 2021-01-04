Lima Moose Lodge 199 started their new year with donations to local area charities.
Over $24,000 was raised through events held by the lodge, which allowed them to then donate the money to five different organizations.
American Township Fire Department, Bath Township Fire Department, Local Veterans Agency, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and The Equestrian Therapy Program all received checks from the Moose Lodge to help with local efforts.
A check presentation was held in Monday morning at The Equestrian Therapy Program, and at the Moose Lodge located at 2929 North West Street Monday evening.
"It is very important that the Moose Lodge here in Lima participates in the community," said Ed Thompson, Administrator for Moose Lodge 199. "We are not only a social environment where we offer food and beverage but we also want to give to the community to make them aware we are not just a bar somewhere... we do a lot of work in our community and we just want the general public to understand what we do."