Lima Municipal Treatment Court is helping people who struggle with drug and alcohol addiction

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Municipal Treatment Court is helping those addicted to drugs or alcohol get the second chance they need. There are two programs in at the Lima municipal court, the first one was started in 2015 and since then 168 people have gone through the program with 66 of them graduating. At any time, they have between 15-20 participants. The recidivism rate after one year is 12% and 15% after two. The goal for participants is to create a life-long pattern of controlling their drug and alcohol addiction.
“It gets them set up that they have a good situation with their families, their children and also get them set up that they are able to be employed,” says Judge David Rodabaugh, Lima Municipal Court. “And residences where they can live in and be a positive contribution to the community rather than a negative contribution they had in the past.”
Besides treatment court, the Lima municipal court has a Veterans’ Court that helps veterans who are dealing with PTSD and other mental health struggles.