Lima officials working to bring Clean Energy standards to city

A new partnership that the City of Lima has made will help bring them into the 21st century of clean energy.
Mayor David Berger announcing the city is joining “Power A Clean Future Ohio”, a nonpartisan coalition and campaign dedicated to clean energy solutions. The group will take a look at the city’s rolling fleet of vehicles to see what changes can be made to become more efficient and embrace clean energy technologies.
PCFO Executive Director Joe Flarida explains, “70% of global emissions come from cities. Ohio is the 6th largest emitter in the country. So certainly we have a great reason to look to our city leaders to think about how we can do this locally. I think if we can tackle this locally we can tackle this challenge globally and looking forward to working with Lima to do just that.”
Lima Mayor David Berger adds, “We’re the 10th community in Ohio to become a member and we’re looking forward to teaming with them and ultimately getting for us the kind of engineering assistance we need to do the kind of evaluation and develop a plan for how we might transition our fleet.”
Berger believes there may be federal dollars through Energy Block Grants that can assist in accomplishing this goal.