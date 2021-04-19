Lima Police bring in outside experts for investigation into tasing incident

After a statement was released about the tasing incident that happened on April 11th, outside experts are now being brought in to conduct an investigation.
The FOP Lima Lodge released the statement on Sunday. They say that the actions taken by the officers who responded to the loud music complaint outside of the Allentown Road Taco Bell were "justified and appropriate given the circumstances".
Lima Police Chief Kevin Martin says he believes that statement was prematurely made, as the fact-finding investigation is still going on. He has now chosen to bring in outside investigators to look into this.
"The community has a right to understand the investigation is being conducted fairly and thoroughly, and at the same time, the officers involved also have a right to expect that the investigation is going to be done fairly and thoroughly," said Chief Martin.
Chief Martin added that there may still be evidence that could be gathered to get a full understanding of what happened that night.