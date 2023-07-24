Lima Police Department investigating numerous shots fired incidents that occurred late Sunday into early morning

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima police received six different calls about incidents of shots fired within the span of two and a half hours Sunday night into early Monday morning.
The Lima Detective Bureau is now investigating three of the incidents, which occurred at 2350 North Cole Street, 425 North Jameson Avenue, and 1216 North Union Street. One person was grazed by a bullet and treated at the scene on Union Street. No one was injured at the other locations. At this time, the incidents are all believed to be separate.
"When you're looking at summer, it's always nicer weather; people are always out more. They don't want to stay cooped into their houses. So, with that being said, that, that is definitely can attribute to these types of rise in calls in this time of year. Now, a lot of these incidents that we're looking at now, although they are not related to each other, a lot of the past shootings and past violence that we've seen over the last several months, these are, we believe, some type of retaliation that continues to go back and forth within the city of Lima," stated Jason Garlock, Detective Sergeant for the Lima Police Department.
If you have information about any of these cases, you should call the Lima Police Department. If a citizen hears a gunshot, Sergeant Garlock recommends that they remain in their house and call 9-1-1 immediately. If possible, they can also look out their window to get a description of any people or cars that may be relevant.