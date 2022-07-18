You'll want to double-check that your vehicle is locked up as there has been a rise in car break-ins and theft.
The Lima Police Department says they are seeing vehicle break-ins increase throughout the city, but they are recently noticing increased activity on the west side of town. Areas such as Cable Road, Elijah Parkway, Tall Oaks, and Gloria Avenue are among those areas. The department says you can expect to see an increase in overnight patrols in these problem areas, but Lima residents need to do their part in preventing these crimes.
"Make sure your vehicles are locked, commented Kaitlyn Weidman, patrol officer with the Lima Police Department. "A lot of the time it's just trying door handles and whatever they can open they'll get in and rummage through. Regardless, don't leave anything of importance and value. Guns, wallets, purses, anything that is going to be a loss."
If you do experience a vehicle break-in, the Lima Police Department says to give them a call and they can file a police report. If there were any bank or debit cards stolen you should cancel those immediately. If you or any surrounding neighbors have camera footage that is also helpful for the police department to review.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.
Hello! I am very excited to join WLIO to begin a television career. You can connect with me on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter @natewx. Feel free to e-mail me if you ever need anything at NKitchens@wlio.com!