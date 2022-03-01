Lima Police Department's Crime Prevention Specialist learning ways to help residents how to protect themselves when it comes to crime

Area Law Enforcement agencies are learning how to help their community prevent crime.
The Ohio Crime Prevention Association is in town, teaching a 3-day introduction course to crime prevention. The Lima Police Department is participating to build upon their crime prevention program with their new Crime Prevention Specialist. They hope to help residents better understand how to detect elements that may lead to crimes such as theft, fraud, robbery, and even assault, among others.
Liz Casey is the Lima Police Department’s Crime Prevention Specialist and had this to add, “One of the big things we have and that we’re learning here is a bunch of different ways that we can interact with the community. Whether it’s in a business, whether it’s in a house of worship, through neighborhood associations or just individual communities themselves integrating crime prevention techniques that are applicable to those areas.”
John DiPiatro is the Past President of the Ohio Crime Prevention Association and teaches these sessions, “They are learning everything from the basic strategies of how to prevent crime to certain community programs to even programs such as CPTED, Crime Prevention through Environmental Design that will give them the skills to go out and do an assessment.”
Casey says that she has already started connecting with businesses and residents about how they can work together to prevent crime.
You can learn more about crime prevention at ocpa-oh.org
