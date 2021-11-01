Detectives are looking for information into a Monday morning shooting on the north side of Lima.
According to investigators, the shooting happened just before 9:30 am at an apartment complex at 1000 W. Robb Ave. 44-year-old Garrett Turner was found inside one of the apartments with multiple gunshot wounds. Scanner traffic indicated that the shots came from outside the apartment, he was taken to the hospital where is he is listed in serious but stable condition. Anyone with information about the shooting, you are asked to call the LPD at 419-227-4444 or Crimes Stoppers 419-229-7867.
Media release from the Lima Police Department
On Monday, November 1st at approximately 9:24 am, Officers responded to 1000 W. Robb Apt 18 in reference to a male subject being shot. Upon arrival, officers located 44-year-old Garrett Turner of Lima with multiple gunshot wounds. Mr. Turner was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At the time of this media release, he was listed in serious but stable condition. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers or Detective Woodworth at 419-221-5293 or 419-227-4444.