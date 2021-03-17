Lima residents celebrating St. Patrick's Day with green-colored food

You may see plenty of green clothing today for St. Patrick's Day, but many are opting to celebrate the holiday a different way - with food.
Two locations in Lima offered green-colored food items to residents on Wednesday.
Pete's Ice Cream offered vanilla soft-serve as they would any other day, but this time, it was the color green instead of white. One machine at the destination was dedicated to serving the popular flavor with green food dye.
"We do it for a number of different holidays, so this is the first one of the season," said David Peters, owner of Pete's Ice Cream. "Everybody likes green, and everyone's an Irishman one day out of the year!"
Peters went on to further state that a personal celebration is also a reason for the green-colored ice cream.
"Today's my grandson's birthday, in celebration of his birthday, that is one of the things that we do to celebrate."
Over on the opposite side of Lima, Skyline Chili was also celebrating St. Patrick's Day with specially colored spaghetti.
Some orders of spaghetti were served with green-colored noodles, topped off with the chain's signature chili and cheese.
"People come in just for the green spaghetti, actually," said Nakiya Kabara, General Manager of the Lima location. "They actually get plates of green spaghetti to take home to their kids. With the green spaghetti that was something we could incorporate into our menu fairly easily."
These special colored items will be offered until the end of St. Patrick's Day.